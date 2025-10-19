Carter (heel) is questionable to play against the Vikings on Sunday but is trending toward being available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carter was unable to suit up for Week 6 against the Giants due to a heel injury. The 2023 first-rounder registered an FP-LP-LP practice log this past week, which earned him the questionable tag for Week 7. Carter's return would be a welcome one for the Eagles' defensive front, though it would result in less rotational snaps for Byron Young and rookie fourth-rounder Ty Robinson.