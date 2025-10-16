Carter (heel) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and said that he'll play this Sunday versus the Vikings, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Carter dealt with a heel injury last week and was unable to suit up on Thursday Night Football against the Giants. The heel issue appears to have improved significantly, and Carter said that a shoulder injury that has bothered him since training camp is doing better as well, per McManus. Carter thus seemed poised to move back to his usual starting role along the defensive line Sunday in Minnesota.