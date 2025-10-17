Eagles' Jalen Carter: Gets questionable tag Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The Eagles felt Carter's absence in their Week 6 loss to the Giants, surrendering three rushing touchdowns to Cam Skattebo. The standout defensive tackle's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings is up in the air after he logged consecutive limited practices Thursday and Friday following a full session Wednesday. Carter said Wednesday that he intends to play.