Carter had one tackle and returned a fumble for a 42-yard touchdown in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Cowboys.

It turned out to be the Eagles' only touchdown in the blowout loss, as Carter recovered a fumble forced by Fletcher Cox for his first career score. Carter continues to work behind Cox and Jordan Davis on the defensive line and the 2023 first-round pick is up to 27 tackles (16 solo), including four sacks, and two forced fumbles in 12 games this season.