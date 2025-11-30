Carter tallied four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two defensed passes in Friday's Week 13 loss to Chicago.

Two of Carter's four stops went for a loss, including his second-quarter sack of Caleb Williams. Carter has also been excellent on passing plays of late, notching two defensed passes in three of his past four contests. The third-year defensive end has 32 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, along with six defensed passes on the campaign.