default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter tallied four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two defensed passes in Friday's Week 13 loss to Chicago.

Two of Carter's four stops went for a loss, including his second-quarter sack of Caleb Williams. Carter has also been excellent on passing plays of late, notching two defensed passes in three of his past four contests. The third-year defensive end has 32 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, along with six defensed passes on the campaign.

More News