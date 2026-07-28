Eagles' Jalen Carter: Lands contract extension

The Eagles are signing Carter to a four-year, $152 million extension worth up to $160 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the Carter's new deal -- which runs through the 2031 season -- includes $106 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history. During the 2025 regular season, Carter played 12 games, recording 33 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and seven passes defended. The 2023 first-rounder -- who has been selected to each of the past two Pro Bowls -- is now set to remain a key cog on the Eagles' defensive line for the foreseeable future.