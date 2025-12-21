The Eagles are expected to have Carter (shoulders) available for their Week 17 game next Sunday in Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While continuing to rehab from procedures on both of his shoulders, Carter was sidelined for a third straight game in Saturday's 29-18 win over the Commanders. The third-year defensive tackle didn't practice in any fashion leading up to Saturday's contest, but the Eagles apparently anticipate him making enough progress in his recovery program to put an end to his absence in Week 17. If Carter is able to make it back for the matchup with the Bills, Byron Young would likely move back into a smaller role along Philadelphia's defensive line.