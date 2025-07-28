Eagles' Jalen Carter: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (shoulder) was a limited participant in Monday's training camp practice.
Carter missed the first week of training camp due to a shoulder injury. He was limited to sideline work in Monday's return, but it's a positive sign for the 2023 first-rounder. The injury may keep Carter out of preseason games, with the goal for him to be fully healthy for the Eagles' regular-season opener against the Cowboys on Sept. 4.