Carter (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Carter aggravated his shoulder injury in last Sunday's win over the Bucs and appeared to be in considerable pain on the sideline. However, a limited start to the practice week would suggest Carter doesn't have an overly serious injury. The disruptive lineman has logged six tackles (two solo) and five QB hits across three games this season.

