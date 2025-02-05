Carter was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report due to an illness.

Carter missed Wednesday's media availability due to an illness, though he was still able to practice in a limited capacity. He'll have a few days to recover before Super Bowl LIX against the Chiefs on Sunday, so the Eagles' practice report over the next two days will be worth monitoring. Carter has arguably been Philadelphia's most impactful defender during the postseason, with his forced fumble and two-sack performance in the NFC divisional round against the Rams being key to the Eagles advancing to the NFC Championship Game.