Eagles' Jalen Carter: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (heel) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Carter opened the week as a full participant at practice and expressed that he expects to play in Week 7. The defensive lineman missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Giants while dealing with a heel injury, and it's unclear if he suffered a setback Thursday. Carter will have one more chance to log a full practice Friday before the team travels to face the Vikings on Sunday.