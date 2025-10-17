default-cbs-image
Carter (heel) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Carter opened the week as a full participant at practice and expressed that he expects to play in Week 7. The defensive lineman missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Giants while dealing with a heel injury, and it's unclear if he suffered a setback Thursday. Carter will have one more chance to log a full practice Friday before the team travels to face the Vikings on Sunday.

