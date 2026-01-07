default-cbs-image
Carter (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Carter missed the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Commanders due to a hip issue he sustained in practice. The defensive tackle practicing in even a limited capacity is a good sign towards his potential availability for Sunday's wild-card clash with the 49ers. The 24-year-old will have two more opportunities to upgrade his practice participation in an attempt to dodge an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.

