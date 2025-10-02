Eagles' Jalen Carter: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Carter aggravated a shoulder injury during the Eagles' Week 4 win over the Buccaneers. He was limited in Wednesday's practice, but his ability to participate in full Thursday indicates that he should play against the Broncos on Sunday. The 2023 first-rounder has tallied six tackles (two solo) through the first four games of the regular season.
