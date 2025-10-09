Eagles' Jalen Carter: No go for TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (heel) has been ruled out for Thursday night's contest against the Giants.
Carter first appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a heel injury, which will now force him to miss at least one week of action. In his absence, Za'Darius Smith and Byron Young stand to see an increase in workload on the defensive line versus New York.
