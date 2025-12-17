Carter (shoulders) was estimated as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Carter continues to recover from surgery on both of his shoulders, which he underwent earlier this month. The standout defensive tackle has missed the Eagles' last two games, and his lack of activity to begin the week puts him in danger of sitting out a third straight contest Saturday versus the Commanders. Byron Young will continue to see an expanded role along the defensive line for as long as Carter is sidelined.