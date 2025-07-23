Carter did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be serious as Carter has not been placed on the active/PUP list, but he could be held out of practices and preseason games to avoid aggravating his shoulder. Carter saw a significant increase in his snap count during his sophomore year, and the 2023 first-rounder is expected to take on an even greater role on the Eagles' defensive front in the upcoming season.