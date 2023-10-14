Carter (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jets. Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Carter has had a very strong start to his rookie season, but Sunday will mark his first- career missed game due to injury. He injured his ankle injury during practice, and head coach Nick Sirriani does not expect him to be sidelined long according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. Thus, it looks like the Eagles are erring on the side of caution with their promising young-rookie. In his absence, Jordan Davis and Fletcher Cox figure to handle the majority of the work on the interior of Philly's defensive trenches, while Milton Williams and Kentavius Street could see some increased snaps providing depth.