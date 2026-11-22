Carter (quadriceps) is now listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Per Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Carter informed the Eagles that his quad was bothering while the fifth-year defensive tackle was traveling to Lincoln Financial Field. Carter's late addition to the injury report isn't a great sign, but whether he'll be inactive won't be officially announced until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Ty Robinson and Gabe Hall, the latter of whom was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, would both see a bump in playing time on defense if Carter is inactive or operates on a snap count.