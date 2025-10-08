Carter (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Giants.

The 24-year-old popped up on the Eagles' injury report Wednesday as a limited practice participant due to a heel issue, leaving his status for Thursday night's divisional matchup up in the air. Carter played through a heel injury in the Week 5 loss to the Broncos, recording four total tackles across 66 defensive snaps. However, if the issue worsened and he's unable to suit up in Week 6, Za'Darius Smith would likely see increased work with the Eagles' first-team defensive line.