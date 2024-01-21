Carter finished his rookie year with 6.0 sacks, 33 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery (which he returned for a touchdown) in 16 regular-season games.
He may have started just one game and played a modest 51 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps, but the ninth-overall pick in the 2023 draft made the most of his opportunities to stake a strong claim for Defensive Rookie of the Year. His sack total ranked third on the Eagles and fifth among all rookies.
