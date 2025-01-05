Carter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Carter and a number of other starters were limited or held out of practice this week since the Eagles are locked in as the No. 2 seed in the NFC heading into the postseason. The 2023 first-round pick will finish his second NFL campaign with 42 tackles (25 solo), including 4.5 sacks, six pass defenses and two forced fumbles across 16 regular-season games. Thomas Booker and Moro Ojomo will see more snaps with the first-team defense Sunday due to Carter's absence.