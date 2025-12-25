Carter (shoulders) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

This was Carter's first practice in any capacity since he underwent procedures on both shoulders the week of Dec. 1. The expectation this week has been that Carter will be able to return to action Sunday against Buffalo, and he is certainly trending that way with his full practice Wednesday. If Carter does manage to suit up against the Bills, Byron Young -- who has 2.5 sacks in the three contests during Carter's absence -- could see less defensive snaps.