Carter accrued 42 tackles (25 solo), including 4.5 sacks, and six passes defended across 16 regular-season games. He added nine tackles (three solo), including two sacks, and three passes defended in four playoff appearances.

Carter emerged as one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen during the 2024 regular season, improving his production in every category aside from a small step back in his sack number. The 2024 Pro Bowler proved dominant during the postseason, especially during the divisional-round win against the Rams when he logged two sacks and a game-sealing QB hurry on Matthew Stafford. Carter should set himself up for a massive contract extension if he logs another strong performance in the 2025 regular season.