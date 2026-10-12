Carter logged five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles during the Eagles' 19-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Carter gave the Jaguars' offensive line all kinds of problems during Sunday's loss, with the fourth-year defensive lineman stripping the ball on each of his two sacks on Trevor Lawrence, though the Jaguars recovered the ball on both occasions. It was the first multi-sack game of the season for Carter and third of his career, with his last instance taking place in Week 7 of the 2024 season against the Giants. He's up to 13 tackles (seven solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass defense and three forced fumbles through the first five games of the regular season.