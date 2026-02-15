Carter played 12 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, recording 33 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and seven passes defended.

Carter appeared in 12 regular-season games, but he was ejected before playing a defensive snap during the Week 1 win over Dallas. The 24-year-old added three tackles, including 1.0 sack, during Philadelphia's loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round. Carter also earned Pro-Bowl honors for the second year in a row. He could be in line for a significant contract extension ahead of the 2026 season.