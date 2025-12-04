Carter is expected to miss Monday's game at the Chargers after undergoing procedures on both of his shoulders this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The development has left Carter week-to-week, and Schefter also reports that while this may turn into a multi-week absence for the third-year pro, injured reserve doesn't appear to be an option for him for the time being. Through 11 games this season, Carter has tallied 32 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and six pass defenses. Byron Young figures to be the biggest beneficiary during Carter's absence alongside DTs Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo.