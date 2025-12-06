The Eagles have ruled out Carter (shoulder) for Week 14.

Carter did not participate in practice this week after undergoing procedures on both of his shoulders Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He also reported the third-year pro is currently considered week-to-week and is expected to be ready in time for a possible playoff run. The 24-year-old has 32 tackles (20 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and six pass defenses. Byron Young figured to benefit from Carter's absence, along with defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo