Eagles' Jalen Carter: Will play against Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's tilt against Denver.
Carter ended the week with back-to-back full practices, and his shoulder injury won't prevent him from playing in Sunday's home game. The 2023 first-rounder has registered six tackles (two solo) in the three games since being ejected early in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Cowboys.
