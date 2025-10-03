default-cbs-image
Carter (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's tilt against Denver.

Carter ended the week with back-to-back full practices, and his shoulder injury won't prevent him from playing in Sunday's home game. The 2023 first-rounder has registered six tackles (two solo) in the three games since being ejected early in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Cowboys.

