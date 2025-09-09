The NFL announced Tuesday that Carter will receive a $57,222 fine for misconduct during last week's 24-20 win over the Cowboys, but the defensive lineman won't face a suspension and will be available to play Sunday in Kansas City, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Carter was ejected from the season opener without participating in a defensive play after he approached the Cowboys' offensive huddle on the opening drive and appeared to spit on quarterback Dak Prescott. Because Carter didn't play a single snap Week 1, the NFL is considering the 24-year-old to have already served a one-game suspension, though he'll be fined the equivalent of one game check. Carter has waived his right to appeal the punishment and will turn his focus to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.