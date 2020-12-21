Hurts completed 24 of 44 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Cardinals. He also carried 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the 33-26 loss.

Hurts completed just 55 percent of his passes, but seven passes of more than 20 yards helped him pile up an impressive yardage total. He connected with Quez Watkins and Greg Ward (twice) for touchdowns in a big second quarter and later scored his first career rushing touchdown. On that note, Hurts made several plays with his legs and has now generated 169 rushing yards on 29 attempts over his first two starts. Despite his inaccuracy and three fumbles (none lost) on the day, Hurts enjoyed an excellent performance and will surely keep the job heading into next Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.