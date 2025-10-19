Hurts completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding four carries for minus-10 yards in the Eagles' 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Hurts took three sacks, but otherwise, he had a near-flawless day that allowed him to finish with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The reigning Super Bowl MVP had to get aggressive through the air for the third straight game, ultimately setting a new season high in passing yardage yet again after also doing so in Weeks 5 and 6. Hurts was clicking with both of his top receivers, as DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown accounted for 13 of his completions, 304 of his yards and all three of his touchdown passes. In addition to his 37- and 26-yard scoring strikes to Brown, Hurts also hit the star wideout for a critical 45-yard gain up the left sideline on third down with just under two minutes remaining, a play that would go on to allow Philadelphia to run out the clock. Hurts had also connected with Smith for a 79-yard touchdown, the game's longest play through the air, in the third quarter, and the talented signal-caller will head into a Week 8 home rematch with the Giants boasting an 11:1 TD:INT.