Hurts completed 22 of 35 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns against Washington on Sunday.

The Eagles offense is rolling right now and defenses haven't had an answer for Hurts in his first three games. The addition of A.J. Brown has taken the offense to a new level, and so far no defense has been able to stop Hurts, Brown and DeVonta Smith at once. The combined threat of those three forces defenses to play spread out, and Hurts' Week 4 opponent (Jacksonville) struggled in Week 1 against Washington's spread-out game plan. It's not obvious why Hurts would slow down anytime soon.