Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 77 rushing yards and another score on seven attempts in the Eagles' 48-22 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Hurts led the Eagles to touchdowns on their first three possessions, two of them consisting of double-digit plays. The star quarterback capped off the latter two drives with 41- and 33-yard touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, respectively, and he subsequently added a 10-yard touchdown run on a late third-quarter march. Hurts now has multiple scoring tosses in seven of the last eight games and rushing scores in four of the last five, affording him no shortage of momentum going into a favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Bears.