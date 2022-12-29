Hurts (shoulder) took part in warmups ahead of Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This marks Hurts' first action since spraining his right throwing shoulder Dec. 18 in Chicago and his first practice since Dec. 16. According to Tolentino, Hurts actually worked ahead of fellow quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Ian Book, a fair sign that he's potentially putting himself in position to play Sunday against the Saints. Thursday's injury report will reveal how much activity Hurts was able to handle.