Hurts (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants
Making his first appearance since Week 15, Hurts will work through any lingering issues with his sprained right throwing shoulder as the Eagles seek the No. 1 seed in the NFC. During a Week 14 road win against the Giants, he completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing seven times for 77 yards and another score. Another productive outing for Hurts may be in store against a New York team that may not use many regulars due to being locked into the sixth seed in the NFC.