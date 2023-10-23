Hurts completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 279 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 21 rushing yards and another touchdown on 11 attempts in Sunday's 31-17 win over Miami.

Hurts recovered from the three interceptions he threw in last week's upset loss to the Jets by leading his team to victory over a cross-conference contender. The star quarterback did throw another interception (his seventh of 2023) while also coughing up the ball on one of his three sacks taken Sunday. The increase in turnovers likely has less to do with a regression in play and more to do with opponents shifting their defensive focus to slow down the 2022 breakout star. Hurts still generates enough volume as a passer to complement his RB-like production on the ground to maintain elite fantasy status heading into next Sunday's tilt against Washington.