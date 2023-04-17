The Eagles signed Hurts to a five-year contract extension Monday.
Hurts' new contract is for $255 million and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Additionally, the extension through 2028 includes a no-trade clause and $179.3 million in guarantees. After leading Philadelphia to a narrow 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in just his second season as the Eagles' starter, it's little surprise to see general manager Howie Roseman lock in the franchise quarterback with a long-term deal. Heading into his age-25 season, Hurts has already established himself as one of the league's elite quarterbacks and one of the few premier fantasy options at the position. With A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert still headlining his receiving corps, and Rashaad Penny having filled the backfield void left by Miles Sanders' departure, Hurts is positioned well to continue his streak of outstanding production heading into the 2023 campaign.
