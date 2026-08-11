Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Beginning to gel with Wicks

Hurts has started to establish a good rapport with offseason addition wide receiver Dontavion Wicks at training camp, Geoff Mosher of PhillyVoice reports.

Hurts has long been a target of criticism when it comes to his passing ability, and with the departure of A.J. Brown in the offseason, he will have to prove himself with some new faces in the wide receiver room this season. The Eagles acquired fourth-year pro Dontayvion Wicks from Green Bay in April, and Wicks has emerged as the frontrunner to operate as Philadelphia's No. 2 WR in 2026. Hurts and Wicks spent some time together off the field during the offseason, which Wicks credited as a driving force for how the two players have so quickly found alignment in a short time at camp. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) currently sidelined, Hurts will have the opportunity to lean on Wicks as his de facto No. 1 option as the team's preseason opener approaches Saturday in Baltimore.