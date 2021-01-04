Hurts completed just seven of his 20 passing attempts for 72 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while adding 34 yards and two rushing touchdowns on eight carries before being benched in favor of Nate Sudfeld in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team.

Hurts will finish his abbreviated time as a rookie starter with a 52 percent completion rate, 1,061 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 354 rushing yards and three more scores on 63 carries over 15 games (three starts). Controversy has swirled around the 2020 second-round pick from the time he replaced Carson Wentz to his benching Sunday in a game that enabled Washington to clinch the NFC East division with a 7-9 record. Fans of the New York Giants may be upset with the late change under center, but Hurts certainly performed poorly enough to warrant the benching. On the plus side, the mature first-year player provided a spark for the Eagles, and his ability as a runner kept opposing defenses on their heels while also providing valuable fantasy production. On the flip side, Hurts clearly has a long way to go in terms of his ability as a pocket passer, which was one of the knocks on him heading into last year's draft. The 22-year-old struggled when having to go past his initial read, and some inaccuracy issues are also present. He is still a rookie and has plenty of room to grow, and his added value as a runner will undoubtedly lead to some strong fantasy lines in the future.