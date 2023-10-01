Hurts completed 25 of 37 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-31 overtime win over the Commanders. He added 34 rushing yards on nine carries.

Both scores went to A.J. Brown, a 59-yard bomb in the third quarter and a 28-yard strike in the fourth, as Hurts topped 300 passing yards and threw multiple touchdowns for the first time this season. The fourth-year quarterback now has five TDs through the air and three more on the ground through four games, and he's pose a problem in Week 5 for a Rams defense that just allowed Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to produce three scores of his own (two passing, one rushing).