Hurts completed 24 of 38 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Monday's 33-25 win over the Giants. He added 34 rushing yards and another TD on eight carries.

On the Eagles' first possession of the game, Hurts rode a brotherly shove from the one-yard line to his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, breaking the previous NFL record of 14 set by Cam Newton in 2011. He then got busy producing his first 300-yard passing game since Week 8 while hitting DeVonta Smith for a 36-yard score in the second quarter. Hurts hasn't thrown multiple TDs in four straight games however, as Philadelphia's passing attack has hit a lull at perhaps the worst possible time. The Eagles can still lock up the NFC East title if they win their final two games, giving Hurts incentive to crank it up in Week 17 against the Cardinals.