Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Commits five TOs in ugly loss
Hurts completed 21 of 40 pass attempts for 240 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions while taking four carries for eight yards and a lost fumble in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.
There is simply no other way to break it down, this was Hurts' worst performance of his otherwise impressive professional career. The 26-year-old tripled his season interception total with Monday's quartet of picks, and he even had a potential fifth one reversed following a replay review. To add insult to injury, a comedy of errors unfolded in the second quarter that resulted in Hurts scooping up a ball that a defender who intercepted his initial pass had fumbled away, only to have the ball stripped away from his arms by a Chargers' defender to give possession back to Los Angeles. The mobile quarterback has done a commendable job protecting the football prior to Monday's outburst of turnovers, so fantasy managers should not lose faith in Hurts ahead of a get-right matchup against Las Vegas in Week 15.
