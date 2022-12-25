With the Eagles unable to clinch the NFC East and the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that Hurts (shoulder) could push to play in Week 17 against the Saints.

Per Rapoport, Hurts is considered day-to-day due to the sprained right shoulder he sustained during Week 15 action, but with the Eagles still having something to play for at this stage, it's possible that their franchise QB could return to the field as soon as next weekend. Added context on that front should arrive in the coming days, but if Hurts isn't cleared to face New Orleans, Gardner Minshew would be in line for another start.