Hurts suffered a left shoulder sprain during Sunday's win over the Bears, and the quarterback's status for the Eagles' Week 16 game in Dallas is uncertain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, Hurts underwent X-rays after Sunday's win that revealed the shoulder sprain, and while multiple reports suggest the issue isn't a long-term injury, the quarterback could be sidelined for one or two games, per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The injury occurred late in the third quarter on a rushing attempt to the right side, but Hurts stayed in the game and proceeded to lead a scoring drive in the fourth quarter that he capped off with a one-yard touchdown run followed by a successful two-point conversion run. The Eagles are in good position at the top of the NFC standings, so they certainly can play it safe with the NFL MVP candidate. If Hurts is ruled out for Saturday's game in Dallas, Gardner Minshew would be in line to make his first start of the season.