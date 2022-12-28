Hurts (shoulder) was a non-participant at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Eagles still have some work to do to lock down the No. 1 seed on the NFC side of the playoffs after Saturday's loss at Dallas, but Hurts has yet to log any practice reps due to the sprained right shoulder that he suffered Week 15 in Chicago. He still has a pair of sessions available to him this week to put himself in a position to play Sunday against the Saints, but Gardner Minshew is the next man up to direct Philadelphia's offense if Hurts requires more time to rehab his injury.