Hurts (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

The Eagles held a walkthrough to begin Week 16 prep, but Hurts wouldn't have practiced Tuesday if the team had held any sort of session as he tends to a sprained right shoulder that he sustained Sunday at Chicago. While playing through through the pain in the second half of the 25-20 win, he racked up 315 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while running 17 times for 61 yards and three scores. Coach Nick Sirianni told Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports on Tuesday, "There's a chance he could play this week. ... I will not rule him out. I will not put a timetable on him. We'll see what happens." Hurts has two more opportunities Wednesday and Thursday to join his teammates for on-field work, but if he's unable to suit up Saturday in Dallas, Philadelphia will turn to Gardner Minshew at quarterback.