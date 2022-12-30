Hurts (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

After sitting out Week 16 due to a sprained right throwing shoulder, Hurts returned to the practice field Thursday and maintained a limited listing into Friday's session. Despite showing signs of progress, though, he appears destined to be unavailable Sunday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Friday that Hurts did show significant strides this week, so even if he doesn't play Week 17, he may be an option to suit up Week 18 against the Giants, especially if the Eagles have yet to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With Hurts expected to sit this weekend, Gardner Minshew is in line to get another start under center for Philadelphia.