Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Hurts will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Hurts was dynamic in Sunday's 24-21 upset win over the Saints, running for 106 yards while also avoiding mistakes through the air, with 167 passing yards and a touchdown. Considering the struggles Philadelphia's offense has endured with Carson Wentz under center this season, and how effective Hurts' skill set looked in his first NFL start, it doesn't come as a surprise to see Pederson commit to the rookie for at least another week. As he's already showcased, Hurts' elite rushing ability make him an intriguing option in most fantasy formats.
