Hurts completed 20 of 35 passes for 229 yards and an interception and gained 13 rushing yards on nine carries in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants.

Seeing his first action since Week 15 due to a shoulder injury, Hurts wasn't asked to do too much to help Philadelphia lock up the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported after the game that Hurts' shoulder was still sore, so the extra week off will help the 24-year-old quarterback get closer to 100 percent healthy ahead of the divisional round.