Hurts (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

The Eagles held a walk-through Wednesday, so key context with regard to Hurts' standing for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Commanders will arrive after Thursday's practice. On the plus side, per Zach Berman of The Athletic, the quarterback -- who was shaken up during this past weekend's divisional-round win over the Rams -- noted Wednesday that he's feeling better and expects to be available versus Washington.